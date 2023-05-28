Ijaz-ul-Haq denies merging PML-Z with PTI

He also refuted joining the Imran Khan-led PTI.

Ijaz-ul-Haq said he formed an alliance with PTI.

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z) President Ijaz-ul-Haq condemned the protests on May 9 but denied that he was part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

3 Ijaz-ul-Haq said he formed an alliance with PTI. 3 Ijaz-ul-Haq denies merging PML-Z with PTI 3 He also refuted joining the Imran Khan-led PTI.

In a statement, the son of former military dictator and army chief General Zia-ul-Haq refuted joining the PTI or merging his party with Imran Khan-led political party. He clarified that he had in fact only formed an alliance with the PTI.

The election commission has written a letter to the PML-Z chief to explain his position on the party’s status. The ECP also asked to clarify media reports that he will contest elections as a PTI candidate.

In response, Ijaz said that the reports of his merger with the PTI or him joining the party are fake. He clarified that he formed a coalition with the PTI and not merged his party.

He said the PML-Z said has a separate identity and organizational structure and the news of merger is not true. Ejaz said he discussed regarding a coalition with PTI during his meeting with Imran Khan.

Ijaz-ul-Haq strongly condemned the events of May 9 during which military installations were attacked amid violent protest triggered by the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

“My father Zia-ul-Haq died in uniform. General Zia-ul-Haq gave the motto of faith, piety and jihad for the Pakistan Army,” he said, adding whoever will raises a voice against Pakistan, the army will stand in front of them.

In March this year, it was reported that Ijazul Haq joined the PTI after merging his party Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z)

The Election Commission of Pakistan had registered the PML-Z as a political party and allotted the ‘helicopter’ symbol to it in August 2002.

The PML-Z chief met Imran at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore where he formally joined the PTI and also merged his party with it.