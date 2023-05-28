Imran Khan Claims Women Being Mistreated, Abused In Jails

Imran Khan claimed women were being mistreated and abused in jail

He urged the Supreme Court to take notice of the mistreatment of women.

He appealed to act against gross human rights violations against PTI wokers.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the mistreatment of female workers of his party arrested in the aftermath of May 9 incidents.

In a video address, the former prime minister claimed to receive complaints of mistreatment and sexual assault against women in various jails including Adiala.

Imran Khan thanked women workers for actively participating in party rallies which he termed as a positive indicator of social awakening.

However, he added that the crackdown on women was to prevent him from taking part in politics. He said such tactics are deplorable in a country where half of the population comprises of women.

The PTI chairman said that the media was independent during his government, unlike today where it has been muzzled. He said democratic values were being brazenly violated by the incumbent regime.

He alleged that those quitting PTI were threatened to leave the party to avoid ‘grave consequences’. He appealed to the Supreme Court to act against gross human rights violations against his supporters.

Imran Khan urged the apex court to take suo moto notice of the alleged mistreatment of imprisoned female PTI supporters. He also urged the Supreme Court to conduct a fair probe into the incidents of May 9. He said the government should announce the date of elections as the economy was sinking.

Punjab Caretaker Minister denies claims



Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir dismissed allegations of mistreatment towards women involved in the events of May 9, calling them false and misleading.

In a statement, the minister said there is no mistreatment of women arrested for their involvement in the May 9 terrorist attacks. In an apparent reference to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said a political party is spreading toxic propaganda about women for its nefarious purposes.

He stressed that the women imprisoned in Punjab jails were being treated in accordance with the law. He said the police are handling the jail women with courtesy and adhering to legal procedures.

“The person who planned the May 9 atrocity is trying to mislead the public as usual. The attempt to gain cheap sympathy with false propaganda has failed,” he said.

The people have seen the real face of the patron of miscreant,” he said, adding that those who are spreading lies should be ashamed.