Imran Khan Exploits Innocence Of People: Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that Imran Khan exploited innocence of the people and hoodwinked them with false accusation against his political opponents.

He said that Imran Khan had cultivated seed of hatred among the nation due to which the nation had to face the mayhem of 9th May. He illusioned the youths who followed him blindly and vandalized Jinnah House Lahore.

They first looted and plundered the household items and then put it on fire, he said. They also damaged the sensitive military installations, he added. It was not only a corps commander house but was also his camp office where sensitive information for national integrity was present, he mentioned. It was now the responsibility of Pak army to recover these sensitive items by bringing the culprits to the justice, he added.

He said that the accused tried to weaken the national defense and they could be compared with the Kalbushan who trespassed in our territory. They must be nabbed and their cases should be sent to the military courts.

The minister said that only those individual would be granted forgiveness whose crime was lesser nature.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had issued clear instruction that no innocent people should be implicated and no criminal arsonist should be allowed to go escort free. He said that Imran Khan was reluctant to condemn the 9th May incident and now he was expecting from us to negotiate with him.

He said that Imran Khan also hatched a conspiracy to divide Pak army during appointment of army chief but it was foiled by the maturity of army high command. God forbid, if he succeeded it was tantamount to fulfill aspiration of the enemies of Pakistan, he added.

The minister said that Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was the first defense line of Pakistan and it had played a key role in war against terrorists. The PTI activists attacked the ISI office and pelted stones. They were also hell-bent to put it on fire but could not succeed in their vicious designs.