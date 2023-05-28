Imran Khan Says “There Is No One To Protect Our Fundamental Rights”

Condemned raid at Umar Ayub and Shahzad Akbar's houses.

Says “Today we are living in dark times.”

Adds media has been silenced.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said that there exists no one in Pakistan to protect our fundamental rights.

He tweeted and condemned the raid at PTI’s Umar Ayub and Shahzad Akbar's houses and late night.

Khan says houses were broken and stormed without warrant.

“Today we are living in dark ages, Constitution violated, court decisions openly flouted;” said PTI chairman.

Also said that the media in Pakistan has been taken over by the mafias.







