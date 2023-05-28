Imran Khan Should Issue Public Apology Over May 9 Incidents: Khawaja Saad

Khawaja Saad Rafique said Irman Khan should issue a public apology.

He rejected holding talks with Imran Khan in current situation.

Khawaja Saad Rafique visited the Jinnah House in Lahore.

LAHORE: PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique rejected holding talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after military installations were vandalized.

3 Khawaja Saad Rafique visited the Jinnah House in Lahore. 3 Khawaja Saad Rafique said Irman Khan should issue a public apology. 3 He rejected holding talks with Imran Khan in current situation.

Talking to media persons outside the Jinnah House in Lahore, the federal minister said, “Imran has formed a committee. Who will talk to them? No one. This is no situation to hold talks.”

The railway minister termed the protests of May 9 as a disheartening event. He expressed grief over the damage to valuable things at Jinnah House belonging to Quaid-e-Azam.

Khawaja Saad claimed that Imran Khan instructed his team to end the talks with the government held on the orders of the Supreme Court last month.

“There is an agenda for talks and there is a situation created for talks to take place,” he said. “Their team was doing a reasonable talk and matters were decided but to no avail”.

Khawaja Saad urged former prime minister Imran Khan and the entire PTI leadership to accept their mistake and apologize to the whole nation over the May 9 riots.

He slammed protestors involved in the vandalism of the Jinnah House in Lahore. He said the PTI should issue a public apology over the incident.

He alleged that PTI leaders were involved in the incident committed under a planned conspiracy. He also claimed that chemicals were used in the arson.

The minister said Imran poisoned the minds of the youth and sowed the seeds of hatred for years. He said it was usual for political leaders to visit jail.