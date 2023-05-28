Imran Willing To Negotiate After Reaching His Demise: Rana Sanaullah

Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan is now offering to hold talks.

He said PTI leaders are quitting politics after days in jail.

He said Imran Khan never spoke to the opposition when in power.

FAISALABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for offering to hold talks on the political crisis in the country.

3 He said Imran Khan never spoke to the opposition when in power. 3 Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan is now offering to hold talks. 3 He said PTI leaders are quitting politics after days in jail.

Addressing a public meeting in Faisalabad, the federal minister said the PTI chief started the politics of hatred and should deal with the situation. “I told him to come to Islamabad, you will not find a way to escape. Now everyone is leaving politics,” he said. “You started the fire of hatred, now fight it.”

Rana Sanaullah said PTI leaders are quitting politics after hardly 8-12 days in jail. “The governor of Sindh stayed in jail for thirteen days and says Imran Khan Allah Hafiz, PTI Khuda Hafiz,” he jibed.

The minister said Imran Khan was deeply immersed in hatred and was arrogant on holding negotiations with the opposition when in power. He used Imran Khan used to say that he’d rather die than hold talks with them.

Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan always resorted to politics of hate and called his opponents thieves. He alleged that business tycoon Malik Riaz benefited when Imran Khan made false cases against PML-N leaders. He further alleged that Imran Khan gained six to eight billion rupees from Malik Riaz.

The minister said Imran accused senior army officers after being attacked in Wazirabad. He said Imran Khan sowed the seed of hatred among the youth and taught youth to call opponents a ‘thief’.

Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan's condition is that he is sitting alone and offering to hold negotiations. He said Imran Khan tried to spread hatred in the whole country and destroyed the fabric of society.

He said the incidents on May 9 were never done by the enemy and the whole nation was united on the attack on military installations.

He said Imran Khan never spoke to the opposition in four years. “When India attacked, the entire opposition was gathered. The army chief tried to convince him for over 2.5 hours but he refused to sit.”

He said the PTI violated the sanctity of the martyrs and desecrated the statue of Karnal Sher Khan. He said the PTI is willing to negotiate after reaching its logical end.

“When they are reaching their end, they would to hold talks. If we negotiate, how will we deal with the families of the martyr?” he asked.

Rana Sanaullah said those who violated the sanctity of martyrs and attacked Jinnah House should be punished. He said the PTI prosecuted him for the death penalty and produced him in court after a month but he stood firm with his party leader.

He said Imran could not convince a development plan despite being in power for four years, whereas the PML-N eliminated load shedding and terrorism.