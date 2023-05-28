Imran Wonders Why Journalists Not Demanding Production Of Sami Ibrahim, Imran Riaz In Court

He also said if they were not produced then it should be called an abduction.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday asked the journalistic community why it was so overawed and scared to demand for Bol News Senior Anchorperson Sami Ibrahim and Imran Riaz Khan to be produced in the court of law within 48 hours, as it was their fundamental right.

He also said if they were not produced within the stipulated then it should be called an abduction.

“The nation demands to know the whereabouts of journalists Sami Ibrahim and Imran Riaz Khan,” Imran Khan tweeted.

The former prime minister said the terror tactics were just an attempt to muzzle the media, so that the unprecedented fascist crackdown on the largest political party was only to be kept out of any media coverage.