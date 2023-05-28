Islamabad Admin Demolishes Portion Of PTI Leader Ali Nawaz’s House

Ali Nawaz Awan said Islamabad administration partially demolished his house.

Imran Khan condemned demolishing a portion of Ali Nawaz’s house.

Imran Khan said PDM govt should at least fear the wrath of Allah.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has condemned the demolition of a portion of party leader Ali Nawaz Awan’s house.

According to reports, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) razed down the wall of the house of .Ali Nawaz Awan.

In a tweet, the former prime minister strongly condemn the appalling and cowardly action by authorities to demolish Ali Nawaz’s house and tear down its gate.

“His elderly mother & his sister (a differently-abled child) lives inside the house,” he said. “While it is evidently clear that they’re devoid of any morality, the PDM govt should at least fear the wrath of Allah, which they’ll invite by such fascism,” he added.

Newly-appointed PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan also condemned the “cowardly action” of demolishing a portion of the PTI MNA’s house.

“The cowardly action by CDA of demolishing a portion of Ali Nawaz Awan MNAs house and gate is strongly condemned,” Omar Ayub said.

“This house was constructed by his late father. His family, his elderly mother and his sister (who is a special child) live in this house. The PDM Govt should fear the wrath of Allah. The wheel of time always turns,” he added.

PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan has claimed that the Islamabad administration has demolished part of his house, including the main gate.

“Let’s do this too, sacrifices will have to be made for true freedom,” he tweeted