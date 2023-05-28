Nawaz Sharif Made Pakistan A Nuclear Power Despite Pressure: Maryam

Maryam Nawaz was addressing a ceremony to mark Silver Jubilee of Youm-e-Takbeer.

She said Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear power despite pressure.

She thanked the Pakistan Army for defending the nuclear programme.

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday thanked the army for defending the country's nuclear programme.

3 She thanked the Pakistan Army for defending the nuclear programme. 3 Maryam Nawaz was addressing a ceremony to mark Silver Jubilee of Youm-e-Takbeer. 3 She said Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear power despite pressure.

Addressing a ceremony to mark the Silver Jubilee of Youm-e-Takbeer in Lahore, the PML-N chief organizer said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif gave priority to national interest and made the country an atomic power despite international pressure.

She paid tribute to former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif, nuclear scientists, engineers, law enforcement agencies, and the Pakistan Army for making the nation's defence invincible.

'When Nawaz Sharif decided to approve a nuclear test, the world mounted pressure. Even (US President) Bill Clinton asked Nawaz Sharif not to conduct a nuclear test but he preferred loyalty to the nation,' she said.

She said the nation was threatened with sanctions but Nawaz Sharif faced all challenges as he preferred national interests. “Nawaz Sharif managed the economy of the country and the nation. He made the defence of the country impregnable,” she added.

She said that Nawaz Sharif gave development projects to the country including the orange line metro train and motorways. 'Nawaz Sharif's name can be underscored in terms of the development and defence of the country. Leave his name out and only ruins will be left behind.'

However, Maryam decried that Nawaz Sharif was not allowed to complete his third term as prime minister. She said PML-N did not split apart despite political victimization and Nawaz Sharif's aides stood firmly with him.

Taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, she said the incidents of May 9 and May 28 show the difference between the leadership. 'The world remembers those people who are not involved in vandalism and develop the country,” she said.

'Every citizen gave thanks for the day when the country became a nuclear power. On the other hand, every citizen bowed head in shame, during the events that transpired on May 9,' she decried.

She said on May 9, Pakistan saw scenes witnessed in Afghanistan or countries prone to terrorism as the memorials and graves of the martyrs were left upside down.

“If you commit terrorism, you will be prosecuted for terrorism. Everything was burnt by the terrorists, then you ask why the cases are being made,” she rued.

She asked the youth, women, and elders whether a person who creates chaos in society can be their well-wisher. She said Imran is sitting in the bunker of Zaman Park and the nation is reeling from terrorism. She said children's lives are being ruined while Imran is thinking about hiking the northern regions with his kids.