Pak Navy Ship PNS Shahjahan Visits Malaysian Port

Pakistan Navy ship PNS Shahjahan on Sunday visits Malaysian port of Langkawi, Pak Navy Spokesperson said.

Upon arrival at the Langkawi port, Pakistani diplomatic staff and Malaysian Navy officials gave the ship a warm welcome.

PNS Shahjahan participated in the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition in Malaysia.

During the meetings of the ship's commanding officer with the Malaysian authorities, issues of mutual interest and bilateral maritime cooperation were discussed, said the Pak Navy Spokesperson.

Added that PNS Shahjahan attended the International Fleet Review in Langkawi.

Besides, at the end of the exhibition, the ship also participated in exercises with warships of Brunei, China, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Thailand, USA and other navies.

