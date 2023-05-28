PM Felicitates Nation On Youm-e-Takbir, Says No Compromise Over Country’s Defence, Sovereignty

He praised the Pakistani people for demonstrating their indomitable defense capabilities.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the significance of Pakistan's defense, sovereignty, national dignity, and freedom, stating that these values were of utmost importance to the nation.

He declared that no one had the audacity to infringe upon Pakistan's freedom. In his message commemorating Youm-Takbir, which marks the day of Pakistan's nuclear tests in 1998, the prime minister reaffirmed the country's unwavering commitment to defense, solidarity, and national interests, vowing not to compromise on sovereignty and defense.

Prime Minister Shehbaz stressed the need to carry forward the same spirit exhibited on Youm-e-Takbir to achieve economic sovereignty and self-reliance.

The prime minister paid tribute to the patriotism of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who elevated Pakistan's stature among nations by rejecting immense financial pressures and temptations to make Pakistan the seventh nuclear power and the first Islamic country possessing nuclear deterrence.

He also acknowledged the contributions of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of Pakistan's nuclear program, and paid homage to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, who, despite political differences, supported Nawaz Sharif's decision to conduct the nuclear tests in 1998 for the sake of the country.

The prime minister recognized the valuable services rendered by the armed forces in Pakistan's nuclear program, considering it a golden chapter in the nation's history. He commended the efforts of Dr. Abdul Qadir Khan, also known as 'Mohsin-e-Pakistan,' as well as all the scientists, engineers, and individuals involved in Pakistan's atomic program.

Additionally, he expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia and other brotherly and friendly countries for their support during times of economic sanctions.

He highlighted that on May 28, 1998, despite global pressures, threats, and temptations, the leadership of Pakistan, with the support of the nation and the opposition, achieved the seemingly impossible.

The prime minister acknowledged the economic challenges faced by the country but emphasized that the true nuclear power of Pakistan lay in the unity of its people.







