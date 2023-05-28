PTI’s Cheena Group Decides To Leave Party

The Cheena group will officially announce to resign from PTI in next 24 hours.

LAHORE: 19 ticket holders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of former provincial minister Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena from Bhakkar decided to leave PTI.

According to the sources of a like-minded people group comprised of 19 ticket holders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are included in the Cheena group.

The Cheena group will officially announce to resign from PTI in the next 24 hours.

According to the sources of the Like-Minded Group, Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena called the leaders of the group from different districts of Punjab.

It should be noted that after the violent incidents of May 9, the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf have been leaving the party.

Several PTI leaders including Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi, and Imran Ismail have quit the party and politics so far.

It should be noted that after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, PTI workers protested and set fire to several historical buildings in various cities of the country.

PTI activists set fire to military installations, historical buildings, government properties, and vehicles including Jinnah House Lahore, and the Pakistan Army declared May 9 as a black day.