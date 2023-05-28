Punjab Caretaker Minister denies mistreatment on women prisoners

Punjab Caretaker Minister denied mistreatment on women prisoners

He termed the reports as calling them false and misleading.

PTI Chairman has claimed that women were being abused in jails.

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir dismissed allegations of mistreatment towards women involved in the events of May 9, calling them false and misleading.

In a statement, the minister said there is no mistreatment of women arrested for their involvement in the May 9 terrorist attacks. In an apparent reference to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said a political party is spreading toxic propaganda about women for its nefarious purposes.

He stressed that the women imprisoned in Punjab jails were being treated in accordance with the law. He said the police are handling the jail women with courtesy and adhering to legal procedures.

“The person who planned the May 9 atrocity is trying to mislead the public as usual. The attempt to gain cheap sympathy with false propaganda has failed,” he said.

The people have seen the real face of the patron of miscreant,” he said, adding that those who are spreading lies should be ashamed.

The remarks come after PTI claimed that women jailed after the incident on May 9 were being mistreated and even sexually abused in jails across Punjab.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan urged the Supreme Court (SC) to take notice of the mistreatment of detained female supporters of his party.

The former prime minister claimed to receive complaints of sexual assault against women in various jails apart from Adiala.

Addressing the nation, Imran Khan thanked women workers for participating in party rallies which he termed as a positive indicator of social awakening.

However, he added that the crackdown on women was to prevent him from taking part in politics. He said such tactics are deplorable in a country where half of the population comprises of women.

PTI chairman said that the media was independent during his government, unlike today where it has been muzzled. He said democratic values were being brazenly violated by the incumbent regime.

He alleged that those quitting PTI were threatened to leave the party to avoid ‘grave consequences’. He appealed to the Supreme Court to act against gross violations of human rights against his supporters.

Imran Khan urged the apex court to take suo moto notice of the alleged mistreatment of imprisoned female PTI supporters.

He also urged the SC to probe into the incidents of May 9. He said the government should state when it will be satisfied of damaging the party. He said the government should announce the date of elections.



