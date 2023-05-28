language: English
Rana Sana’s Presser Removes Doubts About Women Being Mistreated In Jails: Imran

Web Desk 28 May , 2023 11:29 AM

  • Imran Khan said the interior minister was trying to cover up
  • Press conference from this certified criminal should remove all such doubts
  • He said women had never been so mistreated and harassed by state

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s press conference had removed doubts, if any, about PTI supporter women being mistreated in jails, Bol News reported.

Sharing a clip of Rana Sanaullah’s press conference in a tweet, Imran Khan said the interior minister was trying to cover up and preempt the horror stories about to break in media.

“If there were any doubts about women being mistreated in jails, this press conference from this certified criminal should remove all such doubts. He is so obviously trying to cover up and preempt the horror stories about to break in the media,” he tweeted.

The former prime minister said women had never been so mistreated and harassed by the state as they had been by this fascist government when they were exercising their right to protest peacefully.

