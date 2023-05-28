Sindh Govt Bans Setting Up Of Cattle Markets In Public Places, Parks, Streets Of Karachi

Section 144 has been imposed.

The Sindh government on Sunday under Section 144 banned setting up of cattle markets in public places, parks, streets and highways of Karachi.

The government of Sindh has given permission to set up cattle markets at eight places in Karachi.





Taiser Town, Northern Bypass Malir 15, Asoo Goth Cattle Mandi Landhi Rice Godown, Landhi near Baber Market Hamdard University near Manghopir Moach Goth, Baldia Town Cattle Mandi permitted by station commander in the limits of Clifton Cantonment Board Cattle Mandi permitted by the president Karachi Cantonment Board in the limits of Karachi Cantonment Board.





The largest cattle market of Karachi, instead of the Superhighway has been set up on the Northern Bypass Scheme 45.

Following the restrictions, SHOs are now authorized to register cases under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against those who violated Section 144.







