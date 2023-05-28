Smoking Trend In Women And Kids Alarmingly Rising In Pakistan

The network strongly advocates for an increase in cigarette taxes.

The network criticizes multinational companies for lobbying to reduce taxes.

Over 1,200 children initiate smoking every day in Pakistan.

KARACHI: Capital Calling, a network of academic researchers and professionals has issued a concerning report on the rising number of women and child smokers in Pakistan.

3 Over 1,200 children initiate smoking every day in Pakistan. 3 The network strongly advocates for an increase in cigarette taxes. 3 The network criticizes multinational companies for lobbying to reduce taxes.

The network strongly advocates for an increase in cigarette taxes and criticizes multinational companies for their persistent lobbying to reduce taxes.

According to Capital Calling, approximately seven percent of women in the country are smokers, imposing a staggering health burden of over Rs615 billion on the national exchequer each year.

To discourage cigarette sales and boost revenue, the government raised the Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cigarettes in February. This move was welcomed by anti-tobacco activists and civil society, who now call for further tax increases.

Research highlighted by Capital Calling reveals that the highest proportion of female smokers, residing in rural areas (10%) and with lower education levels (12%), contribute to these concerning statistics. The report sheds light on additional details: 19.5% of women smokers fall between the ages of 25 and 29,

Sindh has the highest prevalence of women smokers at 34%, and 58.5% of women smokers live in rural areas. Moreover, 71.7% of female smokers are illiterate, 33.1% live in poverty, 78.6% are unemployed, and 94.5% are either married or divorced. Shockingly, 52.7% of women smokers have experienced domestic violence.

The report also exposes the troubling fact that over 1,200 children in Pakistan initiate smoking every day, leading to an estimated 20 million underage smokers nationwide. It is important to note that the legal smoking age in the country is 18 years.

The health risks associated with smoking, such as lung cancer, cardiovascular diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and respiratory infections, pose significant threats to women and children, significantly reducing their quality of life and increasing the risk of premature death.

Meanwhile, multinational tobacco companies in Pakistan are attempting to mislead the government by suggesting a causal relationship between the rise in taxes and illicit cigarette trade.

However, numerous research studies have debunked this claim, revealing that the share of illicit cigarettes does not exceed 18%, including those smuggled from Afghanistan and Iran.