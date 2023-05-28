Talk With Imran Khan Not Possible Until Apology From Nation: Dar

Ishaq Dar revealed that all issues were discussed with PTI.

Finance Minister said that Imran Khan should accept his mistake.

He said PDM created an environment for negotiations.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday said dialogue with Imran Khan is not possible without apologizing to the nation for May 9 incidents.

Ishaq Dar has revealed that all issues were discussed with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI) except the date of the election and the negotiations were going smoothly, but suddenly May 9 tragedy occurred.

He said that Imran Khan should accept his mistake and promise that he will not do what he did on May 9.

Earlier Federal Minister Saad Rafiq while talking to the media on the occasion of his visit to the Corps Commander House Lahore (Jinnah House) said that he had said that there should be a dialogue despite the differences. He said talks with the PTI team were settled but when the team went to Imran Khan, he stop the negotiations. He said PDM created an environment for negotiations and PTI failed it.

He said that the May 9 incidents happened as planned, the armed forces are the protectors of borders, and no nation in the world can embarrass its army. He said the corps commander's house was attacked from three sides.