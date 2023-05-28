language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Expert Slams Meghan Markle 'middle-aged Divorcee' For Being Called Duchess

Expert Slams Meghan Markle 'middle-aged Divorcee' For Being Called Duchess

Web Desk 28 May , 2023 12:32 PM

Open In App
Expert Slams Meghan Markle 'middle-aged Divorcee' For Being Called Duchess
  • Experts feel Meghan Markle being the Duchess of Sussex is absurd.
  • He discussed everything about the Duchess of Sussex in an interview.
  • "The idea even of a prince is odd and far-fetched."

Experts feel Meghan Markle, a “middle-aged divorcee called Rachel from Los Angeles being the Duchess of Sussex is, frankly, absurd.”

3

"The idea even of a prince is odd and far-fetched."

Experts feel Meghan Markle being the Duchess of Sussex is absurd. 3

Experts feel Meghan Markle being the Duchess of Sussex is absurd.

He discussed everything about the Duchess of Sussex in an interview. 3

He discussed everything about the Duchess of Sussex in an interview.

Erbil Gunasti, a film and television producer, made these statements.

He discussed everything about the Duchess of Sussex in an interview.

He began by declaring,“Many people in the US now see Meghan purely as an opportunist, leveraging the royal profile of a weak husband to build her own celebrity brand as the politically ambitious 41-year-old prepares, sooner or later, to run for public office.”

“Many also still feel some sympathy for Harry, because they remember him, as a devastated 12-year-old, walking behind his mother Princess Diana’s coffin in the full, unrelenting glare of the world’s media.”

“But the whole concept of royalty still makes very little sense to most Americans,” Mr Gunasti said.

“The idea even of a prince is odd and far-fetched. So the thought of a middle-aged divorcee called Rachel from Los Angeles being the Duchess of Sussex is, frankly, absurd.”


End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

689,395,665[+0*]

DEATHS

6,883,562[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,995[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story