King Charles Pays Tribute To Tina Turner With A Musical Performance At Buckingham Palace

King Charles is paying tribute to Tina Turner with a fitting musical tribute. Following the announcement of the iconic singer's passing, the new king authorized the Band of the Welsh Guards to perform her popular 1989 hit song 'The Best' during the changing of the guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Friday.

Hello! magazine reported that the band of the Welsh Guards was accompanied by the First Battalion Welsh Guards Corps of Drums during the ceremony. This event marked the moment when the King's Guard transferred the duty of safeguarding Buckingham Palace and St. James's Palace to the New Guard.

In 1986, King Charles, who was 74 years old, had his first encounter with Tina Turner. This meeting took place when Turner performed at the Prince's Trust All-Star Rock Concert held at Wembley Stadium in London.

During that time, Prince William expressed his fondness for Tina Turner's song 'The Best,' which held a significant place in his memory. He revealed that he still secretly enjoys the song to this day. Recalling a cherished family moment, William mentioned singing along to the song while sitting in the backseat of a car with his mother. He described the joyous scene of his mother driving and passionately singing along to the song at the top of her voice.

Prince William further added that listening to Tina Turner's song 'The Best' in the present day evokes a strong sense of nostalgia. The song has the power to transport him back to those car rides and trigger a flood of memories associated with his beloved mother.

Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83 after a prolonged illness at her residence near Zurich in Switzerland, as confirmed by her publicist Bernard Doherty in a statement earlier this week.

In an Instagram post shared on Turner's account, it was expressed that she captivated millions of fans worldwide with her music and her immense zest for life.

The post acknowledged her as a dear friend and conveyed condolences to her family. It concluded with a heartfelt message, stating that Turner's music would remain her greatest legacy and that she would be deeply missed.