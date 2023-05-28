Russia's Massive Drone Attack Hits Kyiv In Ukraine

Ukraine's Air Force reported successfully downing 52 out of 54 drones

Reported by Kyiv's military administration officials on Telegram

On Sunday, Russia conducted its most extensive drone assault on Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, since the beginning of the war. The attack occurred as the city was preparing to commemorate its founding anniversary and resulted in the death of two individuals, with three others sustaining injuries.

Ukraine's Air Force reported successfully downing 52 out of 54 drones of Iranian origin, although the exact number of drones deployed over Kyiv remains uncertain.

The authorities stated that two fatalities occurred and three people were wounded due to the falling debris from the intercepted drones in various districts.

The drone strikes took place in the early morning hours on the final Sunday of May, coinciding with Kyiv Day, which commemorates the city's official establishment 1,541 years ago. This occasion is typically celebrated with street festivals, concerts, and special museum displays. Despite scaled-down plans for this year's events, preparations had been made to observe the anniversary.

'The history of Ukraine is a long-standing irritant for the insecure Russians,' Andriy Yermak, the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, said on his Telegram channel.

According to a statement on Telegram by the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia conducted airstrikes primarily targeting military installations and critical infrastructure in central regions of Ukraine, with a particular focus on the Kyiv region.

These attacks occurred amidst an upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive, which marks 15 months since the war began. Following a period of relative calm lasting nearly two months, Moscow has intensified its air raids, primarily targeting military sites and supplies. These waves of attacks are now happening multiple times per week.

The drone attacks on Sunday occurred after Kyiv reported a decrease in combat clashes around the besieged city of Bakhmut in southeastern Ukraine, which has been the site of the war's longest battle.

Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, stated that the attack took place in multiple waves, and air alerts remained in effect for over five hours.

'Today, the enemy decided to 'congratulate' the people of Kyiv on Kyiv Day with the help of their deadly UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles),' Popko said on the Telegram messaging channel.

Officials reported that numerous districts in Kyiv, which is the largest city in Ukraine with a population of approximately 3 million, were affected by the overnight attacks. One of the impacted areas was the historical Pecherskyi neighborhood.

During the air raid alerts that commenced shortly after midnight, witnesses observed many people standing on their balconies. Some individuals directed offensive remarks towards Russia's President Vladimir Putin, while others chanted slogans praising the air defense forces, such as 'Glory to air defense.'

In the Holosiivskyi district, located in the southwestern part of Kyiv, falling debris ignited a fire in a three-story warehouse. The fire destroyed around 1,000 square meters (10,800 square feet) of building structures, as confirmed by Mayor Klitschko.

In the Solomyanskyi district, which serves as a bustling rail and air transport hub, a fire broke out in a seven-story non-residential building after it was struck by falling drone debris.

Additionally, in the Pecherskyi district, a fire erupted on the roof of a nine-story building due to debris from the drones. In the Darnytskyi district, a shop sustained damage during the attacks.