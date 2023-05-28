Djokovic Feels Loss If Nadal Retires In 2024

Novak Djokovic expresses a sense of loss.

Nadal is forced to withdraw from the French Open.

Nadal and Djokovic both hold 22 Grand Slam titles.

Novak Djokovic expressed that he would feel a sense of loss if Rafael Nadal decided to retire in 2024.

Due to a hip injury sustained at the Australian Open earlier this year, Nadal has been forced to withdraw from the French Open, which commences today. The remarkable tennis player, who has triumphed at Roland Garros 14 times, has also mentioned that 2024 might mark the end of his illustrious career.

With both players having secured 22 Grand Slam titles, the potential retirement of Nadal holds significance for Djokovic.

'To be honest, I don't miss his being in the drawing. 'I don't like seeing him in the draw of Roland Garros,' Djokovic joked to reporters.

'I have had not so much success against him in our head-to-head record in Roland Garros. I've managed to beat him twice, but I had to leave my heart and my guts out on the court to achieve that.

'A lot of people retired him 10 years ago, but he kept going, which I respect and admire. I understand how difficult it is to maintain that level and keep going even after suffering a serious injury.

'I have to say that he is my main rival. When he stated that this would be his final season, I felt a part of me was departing with him.

'I believe he was one of the most influential people in my career, the growth of my career, and me as a player.'

'Definitely a great motivational factor for me to keep playing, competing, and pushing each other — who's going to achieve more, who's going to do better.'