ODI World Cup Schedule In India To Be Announced During World Test Championship Final

The schedule for this year's ODI World Cup in India is expected to be announced around the time of the World Test Championship final, as stated by Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The schedule, originally planned to be revealed earlier, was delayed due to concerns regarding Pakistan's participation.

The BCCI is eager to play against Pakistan during the Asia Cup in September, which is set to be held at a neutral venue. However, Pakistan has threatened to boycott the World Cup if India does not send its team for the Asia Cup.

The final of the Test Championship, a highly anticipated match between India and Australia, will take place from June 7 to 11 at the Oval. It is likely that the venue of the World Cup announcement will also be the Oval.

'The venues for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be decided at a press conference during the ICC World Test Championship Final,' BCCI secretary Jay Shah said following a meeting on the eve of the Indian Premier League final in Ahmedabad.

'The complete schedule for the tournament will also be revealed,' he added, adding that the competition would be held in all major cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata.

The future of the Asia Cup is anticipated to be determined during the IPL final between the Chennai Super Kings and the current champions, the Gujarat Titans.

Jay Shah, who serves as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has extended invitations to the cricket board presidents of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka. They will convene at the IPL final to deliberate on the specifics of the tournament.