Olympian Bisma Khan Reigns As National Games' Best Swimmer

She achieved this feat by winning five gold medals

Silver medal in the event was awarded to Waqas Hussain

Bisma Khan, an Olympian representing the Pakistan Army, emerged as the top swimmer in the ongoing National Games by securing a remarkable tally of eight gold medals.

She achieved this feat by winning five gold medals in individual events and three gold medals as part of relay teams. The swimming competitions took place at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex in Lahore.

“I was focused on winning the award for best swimmer from the start of the event. My preparations were good since I also participated in the National Championship,” Bisma said

“I decided against participating in the main events since my team needed me in other categories. I’m happy that my team was able to win the most number of medals,” she added after Pakistan Army bagged the first position in swimming with 16 gold, seven silver and three bronze medals.

Following her outstanding performance in the National Games, Bisma Khan has shifted her attention towards the upcoming World Aquatics Championships, scheduled to take place in Fukuoka, Japan, from July 14 to July 30 of this year.

“I’m working hard for the world championship, which is a qualifying round for the Olympics, and hopeful about putting up a good show,” she said.

In the 34th National Games, Olympian swimmer Haseeb Tariq achieved a remarkable feat by securing the gold medal in the 100m backstroke event. Haseeb, who had previously represented Pakistan in the Tokyo Olympics in the 100m freestyle category, recorded a time of one minute and 1.47 seconds to claim the gold medal for the Army team.

The silver medal in the event was awarded to Waqas Hussain from the Army, who completed the race in 1:04.97, while Rayan Sadiq Lone from Punjab secured the bronze medal with a time of 1:05.91. Amaan Siddiqui from the Army emerged victorious in the 800m freestyle event, finishing with a time of nine minutes and 15.27 seconds to claim the gold medal.

Sindh's Azlan Sohail won the silver medal in the 800m freestyle event with a time of 9:24.04, while Punjab's Mohid Sadiq Lone claimed the bronze medal by finishing in 9:28.74.

The gold medal in the 50m breaststroke event was earned by Daniyal Ghulam Nabi representing WAPDA, who completed the race in 31.75 seconds. Army's Danish Arshad secured the silver medal with a time of 33.02, and WAPDA's Hamza Anwar grabbed the bronze medal, finishing in 33.24 seconds.

UAE-based Ahmed Durrani, representing Army, claimed the gold medal in the 200m freestyle event with a time of 1:58.96. Amaan Siddiqui, also from Army, secured the silver medal by clocking 1:59.55, while Sindh's Syed Azlan Sohail claimed the bronze medal with a time of 2:06.41.

Army's Azhar Abbas achieved the gold medal in the 100m butterfly event, completing it in 59.66 seconds. Ahmed Durrani from Army claimed the silver medal with a time of 1:03.74, and Punjab's Daud Nawaz secured the bronze medal with a time of 1:05.30.