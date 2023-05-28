Pakistan Football Team's Busy Schedule And Hopes For Progress

Pakistan football team is focusing on the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers.

The Pakistan football team has a busy schedule ahead as they aim to make an impact in the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers in October.

To strengthen the team, head coach Shehzad Anwar is focused on bringing in foreign-based players, especially those of Pakistani origin playing at the highest level abroad, to add experience and firepower to the team.

One exciting development is the international clearance received by Easah Suliman, a former captain of England's Under-20 team and graduate of Aston Villa academy. Suliman, who scored in the final of the Under-19 Euros in 2017, is now eligible to represent Pakistan and may make his debut in the coming weeks.

In preparation for the World Cup qualifiers, the Pakistani team will participate in various international events. This includes the SAFF Championship, which will be hosted by India in Bengaluru from June 21 to July 4. Before that, Pakistan will also compete in the Four-Nation Cup in Mauritius in early June, alongside Kenya and Djibouti.

Apart from Suliman, Otis Khan, a midfielder from Grimsby Town, is also expected to be included in the team. The goal is to build a cohesive unit that can make a strong impression in the World Cup Qualifiers. The authorities hope that Pakistan can clear the first hurdle and qualify for the second round.

Pakistan's national football team has had inconsistent growth, often getting eliminated in the early stages of the World Cup Qualifiers. Now, the focus is on how NC's chairman Haroon Malik and his coaching staff, including practitioners from Brazil, will tackle the challenges.

In recent years, Pakistan has used foreign-based players, but their impact on results has been limited. The strategies of Haroon Malik and Shehzad Anwar will be put to the test this time. While the presence of players like Otis and Suliman will make a difference, football is a team game, and a solid team effort is needed to challenge the opposition. Relying on one or two star players can be countered by a well-planned strategy from the opposition. It will be interesting to see more foreign-based players in the lineup, as Pakistan already has a solid pool of players from Denmark and other nations who have been tested repeatedly.

It's positive to see foreign-based players taking an interest in Pakistan football, which needs significant support to revive after years of inactivity due to internal politics and the resulting damage to potential batches of players. We have also missed out on star players like Kaleemullah, whose prime years were wasted due to inactivity and the suspension of Pakistani football. Despite playing abroad, injuries have now hindered Kaleem's career.

Pakistan's preparation for upcoming events will begin shortly, following the conclusion of the 34th National Games football event where Police secured their first title by defeating Shehzad Anwar's Pakistan Air Force (PAF) team 3-0 in Quetta.

After warm-up matches in Mauritius, Pakistan will aim to make an impression in the SAFF Cup in India. They have been placed in a group with India, Kuwait, and Nepal, with Kuwait being the invited team. Winning the SAFF Cup is unlikely this time, as Pakistan is currently in a rebuilding phase after years of turmoil. FIFA and AFC want to resolve the issue, but even the appointed Normalization Committees (NCs) have failed to hold PFF elections so far. Elections are necessary to restart the journey towards football development, considering the country's massive potential at home and abroad.

If the statutes cannot be changed, there is no reason why elections cannot be held. The NC should take this matter seriously and organize elections as soon as possible, as pressure is mounting from legislative committees and football stakeholders. Currently, there is a perception that the NC is reluctant to hold elections.

In terms of engagements, AFC conducted draws for the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers. Pakistan has been placed in Group D with former champions Japan, hosts Bahrain, and Palestine. Pakistan's group matches will begin with a game against Japan on September 6 in Bahrain, followed by matches against Bahrain and Palestine on September 9 and 12, respectively.

The group winners and the four best second-placed teams will join host Qatar in the 2024 Finals. Qatar is also participating in the qualifiers to gain experience.

Having several under-23 players in the national senior side, Pakistan's participation in the Under-23 Qualifiers against major teams like Japan will be a valuable learning experience before representing the senior team in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in October.

While we shouldn't expect much from our young football team in the coming months, it's important to support them as the national team has become active after years of uncertainty.

Football is highly popular in Pakistan, and once it is put on the path of development by the next elected body, things will change, and we can aim for significant achievements in the next few years. The future of Pakistan football largely depends on the people who take charge of football affairs in the country. Hopefully, things will move in the right direction during these crucial months for Pakistan football.
































