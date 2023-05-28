Everything You Need To Know About Realme 10 Pro Plus

- Realme is set to make a comeback with its new 10 Pro series.
Realme is set to make a comeback with its new 10 Pro series, featuring a new Plus variant that we'll discuss here. The Chinese brand is gearing up to release a flagship smartphone in both local and global markets, with expectations of its availability in the Pakistani market as well. The Realme 10 Pro Plus boasts a range of impressive features, with the standout addition being its massive primary camera sensor, developed by Sony. The smartphone comes with a large 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display, offering a Full HD resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels for an immersive visual experience.
According to recent leaks, the Realme 10 Pro Plus is rumored to be equipped with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC chipset, ensuring robust processing power to outperform its competitors. It is accompanied by a generous 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, providing ample space for storage and seamless multitasking. In terms of photography, the phone showcases an elegant triple-camera setup, featuring a combination of 108 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP lenses, accompanied by a bright LED flash.
To keep the device running throughout the day, the Realme 10 Pro Plus is equipped with a substantial 5000 mAh battery, and there are speculations that it may support 60W super-fast charging to replenish the battery in mere minutes. While an official launch date for the Pro Plus variant has not been confirmed, reports suggest it may hit the market in various countries sometime in 2023. With its impressive specifications, Samsung and other brands are expected to face stiff competition when Realme's 10 Pro Plus hits the shelves.
Realme 10 Pro Plus detailed specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 4.0
|Dimensions
|161.5 x 73.9 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|173 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Starlight
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, 120Hz, 800 nits
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.67', PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/480fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, 25mm (wide), Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, (market/region dependent), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- 67W wired, PD3.0, 50% in 17 min (advertised)
|
Price
|Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 82,999) Price in USD: $NA
|Ratings
|Average Rating is 3.3 stars - based on 7 user reviews.
