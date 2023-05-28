Everything You Need To Know About Realme 10 Pro Plus

Realme is set to make a comeback with its new 10 Pro series.

Realme is set to make a comeback with its new 10 Pro series, featuring a new Plus variant that we'll discuss here. The Chinese brand is gearing up to release a flagship smartphone in both local and global markets, with expectations of its availability in the Pakistani market as well. The Realme 10 Pro Plus boasts a range of impressive features, with the standout addition being its massive primary camera sensor, developed by Sony. The smartphone comes with a large 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display, offering a Full HD resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels for an immersive visual experience.

According to recent leaks, the Realme 10 Pro Plus is rumored to be equipped with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC chipset, ensuring robust processing power to outperform its competitors. It is accompanied by a generous 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, providing ample space for storage and seamless multitasking. In terms of photography, the phone showcases an elegant triple-camera setup, featuring a combination of 108 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP lenses, accompanied by a bright LED flash.

To keep the device running throughout the day, the Realme 10 Pro Plus is equipped with a substantial 5000 mAh battery, and there are speculations that it may support 60W super-fast charging to replenish the battery in mere minutes. While an official launch date for the Pro Plus variant has not been confirmed, reports suggest it may hit the market in various countries sometime in 2023. With its impressive specifications, Samsung and other brands are expected to face stiff competition when Realme's 10 Pro Plus hits the shelves.

Realme 10 Pro Plus detailed specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Realme UI 4.0 Dimensions 161.5 x 73.9 x 7.8 mm Weight 173 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Starlight Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI) Extra Features HDR10+, 120Hz, 800 nits Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.67', PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/480fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, 25mm (wide), Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GALILEO, GLONASS, BDS, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC, (market/region dependent), Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- 67W wired, PD3.0, 50% in 17 min (advertised)

Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 82,999) Price in USD: $NA Ratings Average Rating is 3.3 stars - based on 7 user reviews.





