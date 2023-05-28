Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Release Date & Price

- Xiaomi has expanded its Redmi Pro series by launching two new models.
- The brand is known for its unique designs and competitive pricing.
- The Redmi Pro 2 features a large 6.0-inch LCD display.
Xiaomi has expanded its Redmi Pro series by launching two new models with additional features. The brand is known for its unique designs and competitive pricing, and with devices like the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2, they aim to compete with major rivals in China. While they have the potential to become leaders in the smartphone industry, it may take some time for them to achieve that. The Redmi Pro 2 features a large 6.0-inch LCD display with LTPS AMOLED technology, offering excellent viewing angles. The display is enhanced by Xiaomi's MI user interface, running on Android 9.0 Pie.
The phone comes in two variants: one with 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM, and the other with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. Users can choose the variant that suits their budget and needs. While the Pro 2 offers ample storage, it also allows for expansion up to 256GB using a memory card, although this requires sacrificing the second SIM slot. The device supports dual nano SIM cards and is equipped with a Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, enabling efficient multitasking. For added security, a fingerprint sensor is embedded in the device.
On the rear, the Redmi Pro 2 boasts a 48MP camera, capable of capturing high-quality images comparable to those taken by professional cameras.
Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 detailed specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|MIUI
|Dimensions
|N/a
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Red, Blue, Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.41 GHz Kryo 485 + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.39 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM or 128GB Buit-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, PDAF + 2ndry unknown camera + Third unknown camera, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|20 MP (Motorized pop-up)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM radio (not yet confirmed)
|USB
|Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS,EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Document viewer, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, YouTube, Google Talk
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 3600 mAh
|- Fast battery charging 27W
|
Price
|Price in Rs:Coming Soon (Expected Rs:52,999) Price in USD:$NA
|Ratings
|Average Rating is5 stars - based on2 user reviews.
