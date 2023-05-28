Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Release Date & Price

Xiaomi has expanded its Redmi Pro series by launching two new models.

Xiaomi has expanded its Redmi Pro series by launching two new models with additional features. The brand is known for its unique designs and competitive pricing, and with devices like the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2, they aim to compete with major rivals in China. While they have the potential to become leaders in the smartphone industry, it may take some time for them to achieve that. The Redmi Pro 2 features a large 6.0-inch LCD display with LTPS AMOLED technology, offering excellent viewing angles. The display is enhanced by Xiaomi's MI user interface, running on Android 9.0 Pie.

The phone comes in two variants: one with 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM, and the other with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. Users can choose the variant that suits their budget and needs. While the Pro 2 offers ample storage, it also allows for expansion up to 256GB using a memory card, although this requires sacrificing the second SIM slot. The device supports dual nano SIM cards and is equipped with a Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, enabling efficient multitasking. For added security, a fingerprint sensor is embedded in the device.

On the rear, the Redmi Pro 2 boasts a 48MP camera, capable of capturing high-quality images comparable to those taken by professional cameras.

Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI MIUI Dimensions N/a Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Red, Blue, Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.41 GHz Kryo 485 + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485) Chipset Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) GPU Adreno 640 Display Technology AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.39 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM or 128GB Buit-in, 4/6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, PDAF + 2ndry unknown camera + Third unknown camera, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 20 MP (Motorized pop-up) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM radio (not yet confirmed) USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS,EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Document viewer, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, YouTube, Google Talk Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 3600 mAh

- Fast battery charging 27W