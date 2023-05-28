9-Second Brain Teaser: Eagle-Eyes Spot Hidden Word

Challenging word search puzzle: Find "pathologist" in a 16x14 grid.

Word can be oriented in any direction: up, down, left, right, or diagonally.

Creator claims only highly attentive individuals can find it within nine seconds.

This challenging word search puzzle will test your skills and attention to detail.

The goal is to find the hidden word, 'pathologist,' within a grid of 16 columns and 14 rows.

The word can be oriented in any direction: up, down, left, right, or diagonally.

According to the creator, Jagran Josh, only highly attentive individuals can find the word within nine seconds.

Give it a try and let us know how you did! The puzzle is ranked as a moderate-level challenge on the website.

Scroll down for the answer...

'Individuals with good observation skills will be able to spot the word within the time limit,' the website continues.

'The way the letters in the grid are arranged makes it difficult to identify at first glance.'

Finding the word 'pathologist' within the given time frame demonstrates your attentiveness and excellent observational skills.

If you haven't managed to locate the word yet, don't worry. The hidden location of the word will be revealed below.

Correct! The word 'pathologist' was indeed written backward on the second column on the left side of the grid.

If you're hungry for more brainteasers and optical illusions, we have a wide selection to keep you entertained.




