A Love Journey: Man Cycles For Months To Reunite With Wife In Sweden

Dr. Pradyumna Kumar Mahanandia, an artist, found love with Charlotte Von Schedvin when she visited India. Their extraordinary story is bound to reignite your faith in true love.

Dr. Mahanandia's journey of love began when he fell deeply in love with Charlotte during her time in India. Determined to be with her, he embarked on an incredible adventure, cycling for four months to reach Sweden, where his beloved lived. This extraordinary tale showcases the power of love and demonstrates that it can conquer any obstacles that come its way.

PK Mahanandia and Charlotte Von Schedvin's love story began when Charlotte traveled to India specifically to have her portrait painted by Mahanandia. It was in 1975 when Mahanandia, a respected artist and student at the College of Arts in Delhi, met Charlotte.

As he worked on capturing her image, he was captivated by her beauty, and she, in turn, was drawn to his genuine and uncomplicated nature.

'It was an inner voice that said to me that she was the one. During our first meeting we were drawn to each other like magnets. It was love at first sight,' according to Mahanandia.



