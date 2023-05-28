American's Price Shock Over Overpriced Samosa At US Restaurant

Play

American YouTuber Drew Hicks shocked by high prices of Indian food abroad.

Two samosas priced at $7.49 (₹620) at a US restaurant, contrasting with ₹20 in India.

Highlights the cost disparity due to ingredient surprises Indian food enthusiasts.

Drew Hicks, an American Hindi YouTuber, recently expressed his astonishment at the high price of Indian food outside of India.

In a video clip, Hicks, who developed a fondness for samosas during his time in India, was taken aback by the cost of two samosas at a US restaurant, priced at $7.49, equivalent to ? 620.

Comparing it to the price in India, where two samosas would cost around ?20, he couldn't believe the stark difference.

Frustrated by the exorbitant prices, Hicks jokingly suggested going back to Bihar, a state in India known for its delicious and affordable street food.

The video highlighted the fact that the ingredients used in Indian cuisine are typically grown and found in South Asia, leading to higher costs outside the region.

For those familiar with Indian food, encountering such prices abroad can be quite surprising.