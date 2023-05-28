An abandoned UK village has an old steam engine

Recently, image gone viral on social media in which a village can be seen.

This village is situated near the north Wales.

Back in the 19th century, this area earned a reputation for being the leading supplier of slate roofs.

Back in the 19th century, this area earned a reputation for being the leading supplier of slate roofs, which had a significant impact on the lives of the local people and communities. Even today, the landscape bears the marks of this industry.

The region offers many opportunities for urban exploration. Abandoned sites, such as the old Talysarn village, once inhabited by slate miners, can be found. The population of the village was later relocated further west, where approximately 2,000 people still reside today. Some of the old village buildings were used by the quarries for a period of time, and their ruins can still be observed.

In 1927, the main road in the southern part of the valley was rerouted, but the path of the old road can still be traced. Photos reveal that nature has gradually reclaimed the old Talysarn village at Dorothea quarry. According to Daniel Start, the author of Wild Guide Wales, the remaining ruins resemble a 'Welsh Angkor Wat,' alluding to the famous temple complex in Cambodia known for its ancient ruins surrounded by nature.

'Only the baboons are missing,' he wrote. 'It's a vast, wild site with many fascinating, overgrown ruins, including a Cornish beam engine and the overgrown remains of the chapel at Plas Talysarn.'











