Beware! Bloodthirsty Vampire Fish Wreaking Havoc In UK Waters

UK's 6 million wild swimmers warned of increasing blood-sucking lampreys in rivers.

Concerns rise as swimmers encounter lampreys.

Sea lampreys reach 20,000, up 40% in a decade.

The United Kingdom's population of six million wild swimmers should be cautious due to a significant increase in the number of blood-sucking fish with rows of sharp teeth in the country's rivers.

Lampreys, often referred to as 'vampire fish,' have experienced a surge in numbers during their breeding season, particularly in rivers such as the Great Ouse, Usk, Wye, Trent, Great Stour, Derwent, Severn, and Wear.

Reports of wild swimmers encountering these vampire fish have prompted concerns.

Notable figures such as former Prime Minister David Cameron, footballer David Beckham, singer Ed Sheeran, Bake Off host Prue Leith, model Helena Christensen, and TV personality Lorraine Kelly are among the enthusiasts of wild swimming.

Currently, it is estimated that there are around 20,000 sea lampreys in the rivers, which are the largest species and can grow to over 3 feet in length. Sea lampreys return from the sea to breed in rivers during May.

This population represents an increase of approximately 40% compared to a decade ago.

Additionally, there are about 120,000 river lampreys and 200,000 Brook lampreys.

These ancient fish, which predate dinosaurs by 100 million years, have been known to attack humans.

An incident in 2007 involved sea lampreys attacking swimmers in Lake Champlain in North America.

Several swimmers reported being targeted by up to seven lampreys at once.

Christopher Swain, an experienced wild swimmer, recounted his encounter with a lamprey while swimming in Lake Champlain.

He said the creature latched onto him, adding: “I reached down to brush whatever it was off and I touched a living thing that was attached to me - it was thicker than my wrist and I had a bit of freak out.

“The next thing I saw when I looked with my goggles was this snake-like animal.

“I tried to grab it but it slimed right out of my hand - it was a lamprey.

“I pulled it off, but it shot back on - it did not want to be removed.

“I got hold of the thing eventually and managed to throw it - they are extremely fast, extremely aggressive, and very hard to fight off - they want your blood.”

Lampreys, despite once being highly esteemed as a delicacy among Royalty and the affluent, are now protected species in the UK.



