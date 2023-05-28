Brain Teasers: Solving These Brain Teasers Will Give You 10 Minutes Of Fun

Brain teasers are puzzles or riddles designed to test and challenge.

Brain teasers are puzzles or riddles designed to test and challenge your cognitive abilities, particularly your thinking, logic, and problem-solving skills.

They often require you to think outside the box and come up with creative solutions.

Brain teasers come in various forms, including visual puzzles, wordplay, mathematical problems, and logical reasoning challenges.

Here are a few examples of brain teasers:

Brain Teaser 1

What has hands and a face, but can’t hold anything or smile?

Brain Teaser 2

It belongs to you, but your friends use it more. What is it?

Brain Teaser 3

If you don’t keep me, I’ll break. What am I?

Brain Teaser 4

There’s only one word in the dictionary that’s spelled wrong. What is it?

Brain Teaser 5

You’re running a race and at the very end, you pass the person in 2nd place. What place did you finish the race in?

Solution of the above brain teasers:

Answer 1:

The clock is the right answer.

Answer 2:

Your name.

Answer 3:

Promise!

Answer 4:

The word WRONG itself.

Answer 5:

Second place.



