Watering your garden at the 'right time of day' can help.

An expert named Sarah Dixonm revealed it is possible to help to heatproof your plants.

Experts suggest waiting until the hottest part of the day has passed.

As human beings, we are now suffering from the heat wave at the starting of summer. The shines to rough on us and the plants who took nourished with sunlight are also suffering from the heat wave. So watering your garden at the 'right time of day' can help.

3 Experts suggest waiting until the hottest part of the day has passed. 3 Watering your garden at the 'right time of day' can help. 3 An expert named Sarah Dixonm revealed it is possible to help to heatproof your plants.

An expert named Sarah Dixonm revealed it is possible to help to heatproof your plants. She said: 'Sometimes extreme summer temperatures leave plants struggling to survive.

'Many plants can withstand temperatures up to the high 20C mark before they begin to suffer”.'By watering your plants at the right time of day, you can help them survive a heatwave and continue to flourish.'

'I always recommend watering in the morning when asked when is the best time to water plants,' she explained. 'It's obviously a lot cooler in the early hours of the day, so the water has more of a chance to work its magic, without being evaporated by the heat of the day. This ensures the water gets down to the roots, helping the plant stay hydrated.'

If you're not an early riser or have commitments in the morning, the early evening is a good time to take care of your plants. Experts suggest waiting until the hottest part of the day has passed.







