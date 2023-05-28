Fearless Pilot's Daring Escape: Climbs Through Cockpit Window

Southwest Airlines pilot climbs through cockpit window to regain access

Incident occurred during boarding of Sacramento to San Diego flight

Flight departs only eight minutes behind schedule

Southwest Airlines pilot goes to extraordinary lengths to ensure on-time departure by climbing through the cockpit window.

3 Flight departs only eight minutes behind schedule 3 Southwest Airlines pilot climbs through cockpit window to regain access 3 Incident occurred during boarding of Sacramento to San Diego flight

In a remarkable incident, a Southwest Airlines pilot found himself inadvertently locked out of the flight deck just as passengers were boarding the Sacramento to San Diego flight.

With quick thinking and determination, the pilot made the daring decision to climb through the cockpit window to regain access and prevent potential delays or cancellations.

Passenger Matt Rexroad tweeted: “No joke… yesterday last passenger got off the plane with no one else on board, he shut the door. Door locked'.

He added: “Pilot having to crawl through cockpit window to the open door so we can board”.

While Matt while waiting at his gate, he heard an announcement saying: 'Somebody who was on the flight coming in was the last one off the plane and shut the door and it's locked.'

Despite the unexpected obstacle, the flight managed to take off a mere eight minutes later than its scheduled departure time.

Matt later told the media: 'It's certainly something you don't see every day and I fly a lot of miles and I've never seen anything like that.”

In a statement to the media, Southwest Airlines said: 'During the boarding process, a Customer opened the forward lavatory door and inadvertently pushed the Flight Deck door closed (which locked) while the Pilots scheduled to operate the flight were preparing to board the aircraft.

'One of our Pilots unlocked the door from a Flight Deck window, and the flight departed as scheduled.”

Following the incident, Southwest Airlines has declared its intention to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the malfunctioning door lock to avoid any potential recurrence.

The airline affirms its unwavering dedication to maintaining the utmost safety standards and enhancing operational procedures continually.

Highlighting their commitment to providing passengers with a dependable and pleasant travel experience, a spokesperson for the airline praised the pilot's response as consistent with their core principles.