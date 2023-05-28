Heroic Man Rescues Drowning Dog, Earns Internet's Praise

Play

Man named Jason Skidgel saves dog Loki from half-frozen lake in Colorado.

Jason's heroic rescue warms hearts, saving both himself and the struggling dog.

Crowd surrounds Jason, offering warmth and kindness after heroic rescue.

In Colorado, USA, a heartwarming video went viral on social media. It shows a man named Jason Skidgel jumping into a half-frozen lake to rescue a dog named Loki. The dog had chased geese into the lake and was struggling to get out. Without hesitation,

Jason took off his clothes and dived in to save Loki. Holly Morphew, who shared the video on Instagram, explained that they had called 911 for help but feared it wouldn't arrive in time. Thankfully, Jason's courageous act saved both him and the dog.

She explained, ''Yesterday my friend and I went for a walk around Sloan's Lake. We saw a dog take off from the opposite side of the lake full speed ahead chasing geese. We watched in horror knowing the ice would soon run out. It did, and the dog went down into the lake. It struggled for a long time as we helplessly looked on, praying it could break enough ice to get to the shore. But it was getting tired and we could see the struggle wasn't going to last much longer.'

She added, 'We called 911 and the fire department was on its way. We weren't sure their rescue would be fast enough. Then, a #hero took off his clothes and went in to save it. I am so happy to say he did, and both he and the dog were ok.''

The video captured the incredible moment when the man broke through the ice to reach the struggling dog. With determination, he grabbed the dog and together they swam back to the shore, cheered on by the onlookers. After safely reaching land, the crowd quickly surrounded him, offering their clothes and jackets to help him warm up.

Overwhelmed by the love and support he received, Mr. Skidgel shared a video expressing his gratitude, acknowledging that while he may have saved Loki's life, it was the collective effort of everyone that saved him.

The heartfelt video touched the hearts of internet users, who flooded the comments section, calling him a true hero.

As one of the users wrote, ''You are a hero, and I'm so happy to see these people shedding to give you the best they could to help. Thank you to all involved, it's heartwarming to see the good side of humankind for once, sad it took a tragedy to show it.''

Another user wrote, ''Brave and beautiful! Risking your life for someone else's pup then more strangers get involved literally taking the shirts off their backs to save you. A reminder for all of us to be the good we wish to see!''

A third person wrote, ''This made me cry. You are amazing and so is every one that helped. This shows there are still decent people in the world.''