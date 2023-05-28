Japanese Ambassador Delights In Golgappa And Banarasi Thali In Varanasi

Play

Japan Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki fulfills his desire to taste golgappa in Varanasi.

He shares a video on Instagram expressing his joy and enthusiasm.

The video gains over 640,000 views on Twitter in just one day.

Japan Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki eagerly awaited the chance to savor golgappa, a beloved Indian street food, after witnessing the delightful reactions of Indian Prime Minister Modi and Japan Prime Minister Kishida while enjoying it together.

Finally, during his visit to Varanasi, Ambassador Suzuki's long-awaited desire was fulfilled as he indulged in golgappa, aloo chaat, and other mouthwatering treats.

To share his joy, he even posted a video of himself relishing the culinary delights of the region.

“I wanted to eat golgappa since I saw PM Modi @narendramodi and PM Kishida @kishida230 eating them together!” wrote Japan Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki while sharing a video on Instagram. The video opens to show Suzuki being warmly welcomed at a local restaurant, where he enthusiastically indulges in golgappa for the first time. Clearly savoring the taste, he expresses his enjoyment through gestures. The ambassador’s gastronomic adventure continues as he also explores the flavors of chaat. As the video concludes, Suzuki affirms, “So good,” accompanied by a thumbs-up gesture.

He replied to his tweet and shared that he even enjoyed Banarasi Thali. “I also enjoyed a pure Banarasi Thali, after seeing mystic Night Aarti. I thank all of you for such warm hospitality,” wrote the ambassador, along with sharing a few pictures.

A Twitter video featuring the ambassador indulging in the flavors of chaat was shared just a day ago.

The video has already garnered over 640,000 views and continues to attract more attention.

Numerous viewers were captivated by the ambassador's culinary experience and expressed their reactions to the delightful footage.

A Twitter user suggested, “Please have litti chokha and daal baati.” “Must try paneer chat also. Famous in Banaras,” added another. A third wrote, “Oh, that’s so heartwarming! Glad you enjoyed it.” “This video made my day,” commented a fourth with a heart emoticon. A fifth enquired, “OMG! Great. But isn’t it too spicy/hot for you?”



