KitKat Dosa: A Challenging Delight Or Digestive Dilemma?

The traditional South Indian dosa, a beloved snack, has always been a crowd favourite. Served hot with sambhar and coconut chutney, it never fails to tantalize our taste buds. However, recent culinary experiments have taken this classic dish to new and unconventional heights. One such twist gaining attention is the fusion of chocolate and cheese fillings in a dosa.

In a viral video, a daring vendor is seen spreading dosa batter on a sizzling pan. Unorthodox toppings of chocolate syrup, grated cheese, and Kit Kat are added, followed by rolling the dosa into pockets and serving them with generous amounts of cheese and chocolate syrup.

The internet has been divided by this peculiar creation. Some are intrigued by the unique blend of flavours, while others find it difficult to digest. Comment sections are filled with a range of reactions, from calling it a 'slow poison' to jesting about the dosa's 'brown rang.'

This isn't the first time bizarre food combinations have caught social media's attention. A previous viral sensation featured a vendor creating an ice cream version of chole bhature, combining the savory dish with a liquid ice cream mixture, pickled carrots, and green chilli.

While these experimental recipes may leave some food enthusiasts intrigued, others find solace in more traditional culinary experiences. After all, as one user humorously remarked, 'I'd rather eat Sooryavansham-style kheer.'