Listen Soulful Voice: Soothing Violin Performance With Traditional Kerala Orchestra

If you're in the mood to enjoy pleasant music during the wonderful weather in Delhi, we have an ideal video for you. A viral clip showcases a woman playing the violin beautifully alongside a traditional orchestra from Kerala. The orchestra, known as 'chenda melam,' features musicians playing percussion instruments during a temple festival in Kerala.

In the video, the woman's melodious violin performance blends harmoniously with the rhythmic sounds of the orchestra. The enchanting combination of the violin and the traditional percussion instruments creates a captivating musical experience. This delightful clip has gained popularity online, capturing the hearts of music lovers and showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Kerala.

A user named Sebi Matthew published the now-viral video on Twitter. A woman can be seen playing the violin in time with the 'chenda melam' in the video. The Aryakkara Brothers group performed a chenda-violin fusion during a temple festival in Kerala. The combination couldn't be more peaceful and feel-good, and if you like music, you'll listen to it on repeat like we did.

The post was captioned with a red heart emoji, and we completely agree.