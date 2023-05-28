Man's Clever Money-Saving Hack Leaves Relatives In Stitches

Twitter user @callmemahrani shares uncle's clever trick to stop relatives from asking for money

Uncle sends family group message requesting money, but privately reveals he doesn't actually need it

Viral tweet gains nearly 2.5 million views, receives numerous likes and comments

A new addition to the collection of amusing WhatsApp conversations circulating on social media comes from Twitter user @callmemahrani.

They shared a post detailing a clever strategy used by their uncle to put an end to relentless money requests from his relatives.

From bosses reprimanding employees for not responding during lunch to employees resorting to memes to communicate with their managers, the internet is buzzing with these relatable WhatsApp exchanges. @callmemahrani's tweet adds a humorous twist to the mix as they unveil their uncle's brilliant trick.

“My uncle just sent a message to the family group asking for money. I privately messaged him asking for banking details so I can deposit the required amount, but he responded saying he doesn’t need money, he just wanted to make sure that nobody in the family asks him for money,” reads the post shared on Twitter.

Since its posting on May 24, the viral tweet has garnered nearly 2.5 million views, along with a plethora of likes and comments.

People from all corners couldn't resist applauding the man's brilliant and creative tactic.

Many expressed their desire to give it a shot themselves, highlighting the widespread appreciation for his ingenuity.

“Smart move,” posted a Twitter user. “Gona do that right now,” shared another. “Smart uncle,” commented a third. “Wow,” expressed a fourth. “Nice to hear, I will also apply,” wrote a fifth.



