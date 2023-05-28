Mars Unveils Bold Twist To Iconic Chocolate: A Nostalgic Delight For Fans

Mars announces shift from plastic to paper packaging for its confectionery treats.

In an exciting move, Mars has announced a significant shift in their confectionery treats.

The beloved brand is bidding farewell to plastic packaging and returning to its roots with paper wrappers.

This decision holds a nostalgic charm for some fans who remember Mars' switch from paper to plastic in the mid-1970s.

Since its launch in 1932, Mars relied on paper wrapping until 1977. Now, in 2023, the company is embracing a more sustainable approach by reintroducing paper packaging.

While the new wrapping may feel and look slightly different, rest assured that it will not compromise the iconic taste of the chocolate.

To address concerns about freshness, Mars executives have made a promise: if customers find any issues, they will receive a refund, as reported by The Sun.

Initially, the paper wrapper bars will be available in a trial rollout across 500 Tesco stores starting next week (May 29). If successful, this sustainable packaging will be introduced in other retailers as well.

Furthermore, Mars plans to extend this makeover to other popular chocolate varieties such as Bounty and Maltesers.

By utilizing widely recyclable wrappers, Mars aims to prevent thousands of tonnes of plastic from ending up in landfills annually.

Reflecting on the past, the transition from paper to plastic occurred due to limitations in wrapping technology.

However, after two years of research and modification of factory lines, Adam Grant, from Mars Wrigley UK, expressed his excitement for reintroducing paper packaging.

Although there will still be a 'tiny' amount of recyclable plastic present, the overall switch marks a significant step towards a more sustainable future for Mars chocolates.

Adam Grant, of Mars Wrigley UK, said: “It is great we can trial a return to paper that is recyclable, but with the advanced, innovative technology that ensures the product quality is not compromised.”