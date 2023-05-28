Mind-Blowing Cat Transforms Into Fiery Lava Beast In Unbelievable Viral Video

Play

Viral video captures cat appearing as a ball of fire through thermal camera lens

Shared on Reddit, video showcases cat playing with bubbles

Remarkable visual effect creates mesmerizing appearance of a cat made of lava

Prepare to be amazed as we unveil a captivating sight that few have ever witnessed.

Have you ever wondered what a cat would look like when viewed through a thermal camera lens?

Well, wonder no more! Recently shared on Reddit, a mind-blowing video recorded using a thermal camera showcases a feline phenomenon that can only be described as mesmerizing: a cat that appears to be crafted entirely out of flowing lava.

The footage has left viewers in awe and has quickly become an online sensation. This remarkable display of nature's wonders is not to be missed.

“A thermal video of my cat swatting at bubbles,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Prepare to be captivated by a fascinating clip that recently emerged on social media.

The video begins with a serene scene, featuring a motionless cat. However, as the footage unfolds, the feline engages in an adorable bubble play session.

What sets this video apart is the astonishing visual effect it creates: the cat appears as a blazing ball of fire, mesmerizing viewers with its fiery aura.

Since its upload just a day ago, the post has garnered an impressive response, accumulating over 1,200 upvotes.

The video has sparked a lively discussion among viewers, with a multitude of comments flooding in.

Many commenters took a lighthearted approach, responding with humorous remarks as they marveled at the extraordinary spectacle presented in the clip.

Prepare yourself for a journey of both awe and amusement as you delve into the viral sensation that is this remarkable cat video.

“Cat-shaped lava blob,” commented a Reddit user. “Fire elemental defending its home from the shadow swarm,” joked another. “This proves it. Cats are mobile space heaters,” joined a third. “Aww, look at the little dark snoot!” added a fourth. “Lava cat,” wrote a fifth.