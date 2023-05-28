No Cuddling Allowed: Tortoise's Cute Gesture Meets With Kitty's Disapproval

Play

Tortoise and cat engage in hilarious battle for space in a small basket.

Video shared on Reddit's 'r/aww' community captures the amusing encounter.

Tortoise climbs onto the bed next to the cat, despite the limited space.

In a hilarious twist on the famous meme, 'If I fit, I sit,' a tortoise and a cat engage in a comical battle for space.

3 Tortoise climbs onto the bed next to the cat, despite the limited space. 3 Tortoise and cat engage in hilarious battle for space in a small basket. 3 Video shared on Reddit's 'r/aww' community captures the amusing encounter.

A video shared on Reddit's 'r/aww' community captures the amusing encounter as both animals vie for a cozy spot on a small basket.

The footage shows a contented cat lounging on a compact, round bed. Slowly, a determined tortoise approaches the bed and climbs on top of it, right beside the feline.

Despite the limited space, the tortoise seems intent on either cuddling with the cat or claiming the bed for itself.

Taken aback by this invasion of its personal space, the cat starts to move around the bed in search of an alternative spot to settle.

However, the persistent tortoise continues to adjust its position, leaving the cat increasingly bewildered.

The video has garnered a lot of laughter on Reddit, with the clip amassing over 66,000 upvotes and numerous delightful reactions since its upload on May 25.

“First time seeing a cat get muscled out by a turtle. Hilarious,” reads a comment from a Redditor. “If it fits, I sit,” wrote an individual. To this another replied from the cat’s perspective, “Cat: Wait, THAT'S MY LINE”. “Dogs everywhere are clapping and cheering for this ninja turtle,” reacted a third. “Tortoise just needed to be with its buddy, they figured out the accommodations eventually,” commented a fourth.



