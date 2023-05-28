Otherworld Plants Found On Earth From Forest

A mystical plant which is known as "fairy lantern" found on earth in the forest of Japan.

Scientists studied a type of Thismia plant called the "fairy lantern" that was discovered on the forest.

This fairy plant is quite rare, and only 90 species have been found to date. Unfortunately, many of these species are believed to be extinct because their natural habitats have been destroyed.

Interestingly, this plant has adapted over time and developed unique survival strategies. It has moved away from relying on photosynthesis and instead obtains its nutrients from other organisms.

These adaptations have led to some of the presumed extinct species making a comeback. One such species is the Thismia.

Scientists studied a type of Thismia plant called the 'fairy lantern' that was discovered on the forest floor near Sanda City, Japan. This was a significant find because the plant hadn't been seen in nearly 20 years since its last confirmed sighting in Kobe City. The destruction of its habitat was caused by the construction of an industrial complex in that area.

Professor Kenji Suetsugu, who headed the research at Kobe University, explains that this particular species can be recognized by its short and wide ring structure, as well as the numerous short hairs on its stigma. The newly discovered location of Thismia kobensis makes it the northernmost known Asian 'fairy lantern' species.

It was previously found in North America about 100 years ago.

Research says: 'Overall, the rediscovery of the Thismia kobensis after three decades has significantly advanced our understanding of 'fairy lanterns'.

'As the northernmost species of Asian 'fairy lantern' found so far, it also provides crucial insight into the biogeography and evolutionary history of 'fairy lanterns' as a whole.'











