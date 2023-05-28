People Get Shock When They Knows That You Don’t Need To Tape The Party Banner

Whether it's your birthday party or your love ones you always use the iconic party banners.

Sometimes, we like to decorate parties with banners that have special messages and indicate someone's age. These banners look nice and add to the celebration, but they can be pretty challenging to put up.

When people try to hang the banners on the walls, they often end up covered in tape as they struggle with the task.

However, a woman named Hayley has amazed many by claiming that we've all been doing it wrong. According to her, we don't need tape to put up the banners.

Hayley shared her method on TikTok, where her video has been viewed over 1.3 million times. In the video, she explains that you can stick the banners to windows without using any tape or adhesive like Blu Tack. They magically stay in place on their own.

'I was today years old when I realized these stick to windows with no tape,' Hayley admitted in the video.

After sharing the hack online, her video gets viral on the internet.

'Wait a minute?' One person questioned. 'I've still got the tape on my window from three years ago when I could have just done this.'

'Never been so mad yet impressed at the same time?' A second was added.

A third user penned: 'Omg I never knew that!! I wanna go buy some just for the sake of it.'



