Pigeon Photobombs Weather Report, Startles Presenter Live

During a live broadcast, Florida meteorologist Chelsea Ambriz had a surprising encounter with a pigeon that flew into the camera.

The incident caused her to lose her composure as the bird appeared behind her while she was about to deliver the upcoming forecast.

The surprise made her jump and she quickly moved to the side, gesturing towards the seaweed along the Hollywood Beach shoreline.

'Whoa, my gosh! The bird startled me,' she said.

According to Express US, Chelsea Ambriz later disclosed that from her perspective, it seemed like the bird was approaching her, leading her to instinctively move aside before remembering that she was actually in the safety of the studio.

'I wasn't expecting the bird to come, and from my vantage point, I thought it was going to land on my head,' she told NBC 6.

'My natural reaction was to duck. Then, in a nanosecond, you start thinking: 'You're on TV, you're at work, keep going, keep going.''

After the weather forecast, the experienced meteorologist continued with the broadcast.

However, she didn't miss the opportunity to share her scare on Twitter, where she made a lighthearted joke about the incident.

'Brain: 'bird is going to land on you!' Reality: I’m in the studio and this is a live camera.

'I did not think it was going to explode like it has. The retweets and the interactions on Twitter have been fun to see, but yeah, it was just a blooper,' she told NBC 6.

She also mentioned that this was not her first 'close encounter' with pigeons, recalling a previous incident where she was chased by the birds at the beach.



