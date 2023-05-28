Tech Entrepreneur Uses Son's Blood For Youthful Infusion

Tech entrepreneur swaps blood plasma across generations for anti-aging.

Bryan Johnson invests millions in unconventional longevity pursuits.

Scientific community divided on plasma infusions for rejuvenation.

A 45-year-old tech entrepreneur, Bryan Johnson, has taken his pursuit of eternal youth to new heights by engaging in an extraordinary practice that challenges our imagination. Johnson recently underwent a 'tri-generational blood plasma swapping' procedure at a health services clinic in Dallas, accompanied by his 17-year-old son and 70-year-old father. The process involved extracting and infusing plasma between the family members to purportedly achieve anti-aging effects.

While the concept may draw parallels to the notion of infusing young blood, the scientific consensus on its efficacy remains uncertain. Bryan Johnson, known for his success in the tech industry, has been investing millions of dollars each year in medical diagnostics and treatments, alongside his dedicated focus on diet, sleep, exercise, and brain-machine interface technology through his company, Kernel. Though studies involving humans in this field are limited, Johnson continues to explore plasma infusions as part of his personal quest for longevity and shares his methodologies through his initiative, Project Blueprint.

While the use of plasma infusions gained attention during the pandemic, the World Health Organization advised against the practice in 2021. The scientific community remains divided on the validity and safety of such rejuvenation therapies.