US Student's Service Dog Honored With Diploma

Service dog Justin receives honorary diploma at Seton Hall University graduation.

President Joseph E. Nyre presenting diploma to Grace Mariani and Justin.

Justin's dedication showcases the special bond between service animals with owners.

At Seton Hall University in New Jersey, a heartwarming video went viral as a service dog named Justin received an honorary diploma during the graduation ceremony.

The video, shared by the university on social media, shows President Joseph E. Nyre presenting the diploma to Grace Mariani and Justin.

The audience erupted in cheers, applauding Justin's dedication to assisting Mariani throughout her time at school. Mariani, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, aspires to teach elementary and special education.

Justin, her loyal service dog provided by Canine Companions for Independence, has been by her side throughout their journey together.

The remarkable bond between Mariani and Justin has captivated viewers online, showcasing the profound impact of service animals and the joy they bring to their owners' lives.

'It was great to have been in the same training class at Canine Companions as Grace and Justin! What a wonderful moment, commented a user.

'This has to be the sweetest thing I have ever seen! I cheered with everyone! Well worth the ovation! Congratulations,, Grace and Justin!' wrote another user.



