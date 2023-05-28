Viral: Teen's Beer Photo In Family WhatsApp Group Sparks Hilarious Reaction From Desi Parents

A young man sent a picture of a beer can on his family WhatsApp group.

The post went viral

Certain things we Indian children do not want our parents to know. Drinking, smoking, going out, and a few other bad habits that desi parents believe will ruin our lives.

They may be accurate to some extent, but many young people want to try it, and just a few desire to live that awful life.

Everything is OK till and unless you are performing a few things for the sake of experience. It should, however, never become an addiction.

Once it becomes an addiction, there is no turning back, and the parents' concern becomes a nightmare.

A same nightmare occurred after a young man inadvertently published a picture of a beer can on his family WhatsApp group.

The child, a keen Mumbai Indians fan, posted a can of beer in the family WhatsApp group, shouting for MI.

When an irate father viewed the image, he immediately said, 'Kyaaa? (WTF).

Soon, his mother also questioned, “Tum beer peete ho (So, you drink beer?)

Now that he's been caught red-handed by his parents, the child has just vanished and gone offline.

The boy's sister, who turned to Twitter and uploaded a screenshot of the WhatsApp discussion, described the humorous turn of events.

'Is he still alive?' wondered one person, who responded with laughing emojis.

Another user commented, 'Usko boldo aaj ghar na aye (with laughing emojis).'

'He is now legitimately qualified to create a 'how to do self-harm' course,' a third user said.