Watch: Adorable Kitten And Dog's Playful Mishap

Play

Video shows a small kitten trying to climb onto a toy.

A big dog observes and tries to assist the kitten.

The video was posted on Reddit.

If you enjoy watching videos of dogs and cats getting along despite the common belief that they don't, then this video is perfect for you. It captures a heartwarming moment between a small kitten and a large dog. The video was shared on Reddit and is guaranteed to bring a smile to the face of anyone who loves animals or has pets.

3 The video was posted on Reddit. 3 Video shows a small kitten trying to climb onto a toy. 3 A big dog observes and tries to assist the kitten.

The video begins with a small kitten attempting to climb onto a stuffed toy. Soon after, a dog enters the scene and observes the kitten's actions, seemingly trying to understand what the little cat is doing. The dog decides to assist the kitten in its endeavor, but makes a slight miscalculation.

Just as the kitten successfully climbs onto the toy, the dog tries to give it a gentle push. Unfortunately, the dog accidentally pushes the toy instead, causing the kitten to fall back onto the floor.

The kitten scolds the dog for its action, and the dog reacts in a rather dramatic manner.











