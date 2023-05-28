Wednesday' Actress Caught Smoking In Viral Video

Play

'Wednesday' actress sparks controversy smoking in Notting Hill.

Fans divided on actress smoking traditional cigarettes amidst alternatives.

Cultural differences fuel smoking discussions among fans.

A video capturing the 20-year-old actress, known for playing Wednesday Addams in Netflix's 'Wednesday' series, has sparked a flurry of mixed responses online.

The clip, reportedly taken during a mid-day outing in London's Notting Hill, shows the actress smoking while engaged in conversation with fellow actress Gideon Adlon.

Sporting a black top, and khaki pants, and accessorizing with a black shoulder bag and shades, she exuded a casual vibe. Gossip Bae claimed that the video gained nearly 30 million views since its posting.

Fans expressed diverse opinions, with some questioning the choice to smoke traditional cigarettes in an era of alternatives like vaping, while others downplayed the significance, highlighting prevalent vaping culture. Opinions varied on the cultural perception of smoking among young people in the US versus other countries.

As the online debate rages on, the actress has remained silent, leaving fans eager for her response.